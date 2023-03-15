Big Eyes Coin offers 300% extra free Loot Boxes; Bitcoin, Ethereum price soars

By EWN • 15 March 2023 • 10:00

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is feeling generous in its presale as it lavishes the Cat Crew with more opportunities to get rich! Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are seeing an increase in prices, which positively impacts the prices of other altcoins as well as token presales, like BIG.

Vault Pin: Big Eyes Coin gives big offers

It was not too long ago when Big Eyes launched its Loot Boxes campaign as a part of its presale. Upon hearing the news, the cat crew members pounced on the opportunity to get more BIG tokens, allowing the project to raise over $31 million!

Now, Big Eyes is up to something new again, announcing the biggest offer to date: the latest Vault Pin 300! This is a limited-time offer you can’t miss!

With this new vault pin, buyers should enter pin 300 before making their purchase. This vault pin rewards you with 300% extra free Loot Boxes when buying a minimum of $100 worth of tokens. The deal is also applicable when buying Loot Boxes.

This is a huge chance! The previous vault pin only gave investors one extra Loot Box, which is about 10%. For instance, for every $100 spent, Cat Crew members only get a Saver Tin, which gives $10 worth of BIG for its lowest reward.

With the new vault, you get the same Loot Box—only that you get three instead of just one. That means you get 3 Saver Tins, amounting to $30 worth of BIG if you get the lowest prize each time you open a box. Meanwhile, if you hit the jackpot and get the highest reward, you receive $500 worth of BIG each Saver Tin; that’s $1,500 worth of BIG!

Bitcoin price finds its balance after the dip

Bitcoin’s price saw an increase of more than 15%, trading at $24,477 as of March 14th even after Signature Bank—the last crypto-friendly bank—closed a few days ago.

According to Coin Metrics, Bitcoin is over 19% above its Friday levels. Since the rally in January ended in a disappointing way, data analysts have been observing the charts and looking for a meaningful break above $25,000.

The jump in BTC’s price happened after the announcement on Sunday night when US regulators said they will backstop all the depositors in Silicon Valley Bank and give additional funds to other banks.

Ethereum price rises, following in BTC’s Footstep

Bitcoin’s price rose, and Ethereum followed suit. ETH’s price increased by more than 25% this year, making holders hopeful about the future of this digital coin.

A year and a half ago, ETH reached an ATH (all-time high) of $4,644.33, but due to the terrible crypto winter, the coins’ prices dramatically changed. Ethereum lost more than 75% of its value but tried to recover afterward. No matter what had happened in the past, many ETH investors are hopeful that the digital currency will be able to achieve its previous ATH.

Crypto enthusiasts strongly believe that Ethereum can make it to $4,000 due to the various developments in its blockchain technology over the last year and a half.

As of now, Ethereum’s value is at $1,692 and has seen more than a 10.64% increase in the last seven days, according to Coin Market Cap.

Changes in the prices of the two crypto giants, Bitcoin and Ethereum, can affect the overall crypto market. This might also be a good day for presale tokens like Big Eyes Coin. If you want to invest early on in the BIG game, visit their website or follow them on social media.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido