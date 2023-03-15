By Imran Khan • 15 March 2023 • 23:38

Boy fights for life after falling from eighth floor of apartment building in UK Image: Mr. Doomits Shutterstock.com

A two-year-old boy in the UK had been airlifted and is fighting for his life after falling from the eighth floor of an apartment building

A boy has been severely injured after he has fallen from the window of an apartment on the eighth floor in the UK.

The incident took place in a block of flats which are located in Sanbury, Surry, as per the Mirror.

Emergency services were rushed to the scene on Spelthorne grove and the two-year-old had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Surrey police have now started an investigation into the case and a statement by a spokesperson said, “Officers attended along with colleagues from the Southeast Coast Ambulance service and a 2-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

It added, “The police cordon at the scene has now been removed and the investigation to establish circumstances is ongoing”.

Paramedics have also confirmed that they were called to the scene at 3.45 pm on Tuesday, March 14, when the incident reportedly happened.

