By Imran Khan • 15 March 2023 • 18:09

BREAKING: Devastating floods hit Turkey killing at least 14 people including earthquake survivors

At least 14 people have been killed after floods devasted parts of Turkey across the provinces of Sanliurfa and Adiyaman

After thousands of people died during a deadly earthquake in Turkey, at least 14 deaths have been reported as devastating floods hit two of its provinces on Wednesday, March 15.

Heavy torrential rains triggered flash floods which resulted in inundating the provinces of Sanliurfa and Adiyaman.

Turkey´s interior minister Suleyman Soylu, as cited by the Mirror, said that 12 people were killed in Sanliurfa, while two others in the neighboring province of Adiyaman.

Soylu also said that rescue teams deployed in the region are searching for five other people who have been reported missing across three locations.

As per Reuters, cars and debris were also carried away by the flood water, which has inundated basements and ground floors of some buildings, while some roads have been turned into canals.

Officials said that the people who died in Adiyaman were earthquake survivors. They stated that the victims drowned after the water level started rising, which swept away a container home shelter that they were living in after the earthquake had destroyed their home.

Five bodies of Syrian nationals were also recovered in Sanliurfa, which were found inside a flooded basement, while two others were found inside a van that had been trapped at an underpass.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.