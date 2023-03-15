Breaking news: THOUSANDS of UK households to avoid rising electric costs after government EXTENDS energy cap

By Sarah Newton-John • 15 March 2023 • 9:25

In a Treasury press release Wednesday morning, the Chancellor has announced that the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) will be kept at £2,500 for an additional three months from April to June, saving a typical household £160.

The Chancellor is announcing the extension today (15 March) as part of his Spring Budget, which focuses on easing the impact of rising prices, delivering on our promise to halve inflation, and growing the economy by supporting more people into work.

Energy prices are 50% lower than forecast in October, but remain high, with this support helping bridge the gap to lower prices forecast from the end of June.

Government support has already cut the typical family energy bill by over £1,300 since October, stopping the average household energy bill hitting £4,279 a year this winter.

The Chancellor’s three-month extension of the Energy Price Guarantee at £2,500 means households won’t feel the full force of Ofgem’s Price Cap between April and June – which stands at £3,280 – helping to bridge consumers into the summer.

The Chancellor is set to confirm new cost of living support at Spring Budget, including ending the prepayment meter premium and help with childcare costs.

