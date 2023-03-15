BREAKING: Pentagon tragedy—US military officer found dead in front of the Pentagon

By Sarah Newton-John • 15 March 2023 • 8:19

The Pentagon/Shutterstock Images

A member of the US military service has been found dead inside a vehicle parked in front of the Pentagon, the US Department of Defense reported on Tuesday.

As detailed in a statement by Department of Defense press secretary, Pat Ryder, Pentagon Police officers responded to an emergency call when someone found the body of the military service member in the vehicle.

“At approximately 3.30 pm (local time) today, the Pentagon Operations Center received a call requesting a wellness check on a military service member,” Ryder said.

The Pentagon has not released the identity of the individual nor the cause of death according to the newspaper, “The Hill.”

Ryder said officials are investigating the incident.

