BREAKING: Pentagon tragedy—US military officer found dead in front of the Pentagon

By Sarah Newton-John • 15 March 2023 • 8:19
The Pentagon/Shutterstock Images
As detailed in a statement by Department of Defense press secretary, Pat Ryder, Pentagon Police officers responded to an emergency call when someone found the body of the military service member in the vehicle.
“At approximately 3.30 pm (local time) today, the Pentagon Operations Center received a call requesting a wellness check on a military service member,” Ryder said.
The Pentagon has not released the identity of the individual nor the cause of death according to the newspaper, “The Hill.”
Ryder said officials are investigating the incident.
