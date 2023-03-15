Cala Mijas takes music scene by storm with two Iberian Awards wins

By Betty Henderson • 15 March 2023 • 14:37

Cala Mijas festival has been recognised in a national festival awards ceremony thanks to its exciting and diverse lineup last year. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas

LA CALA de Mijas is making waves in the world of music festivals. The debut edition of Cala Mijas Festival, held last September, won two prestigious awards at the Iberian Festival Awards in Oporto, Portugal on Tuesday, March 14.

In an exciting result, the festival was named ‘Best New Festival’, recognising its creativity and originality, as well as its ability to attract and retain a diverse audience of music fans. The festival also won the award for ‘Best International Live Performance’ for the electrifying show given by the British band, The Arctic Monkeys.

These latest accolades follow the festival’s win for ‘Best Revelation Festival’ at the Fest Awards, and its recent entry into the B Corp community. The awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the festival’s organizers, who are committed to creating an unforgettable music experience which is also sustainable and technologically advanced.

The Mayor of Mijas, Josele González, expressed his pride at the win saying, “These awards are a boost for us to continue working, with even more enthusiasm, on the second edition of the festival, which we will announce soon”.