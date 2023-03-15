NO RECESSION: UK no longer set to enter recession in MAJOR boost for Britons

By Sally Underwood • 15 March 2023 • 13:38

13:51: Government to build 12 new ‘Canary Wharfs’ across the north of England as well as in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in bid to spread big business outside of London.

13:48: The UK will no longer enter a recession. The chancellor reminds the House that the Office for Budget Responsibility predicted a recession in November 2022, and has now forecast we will not enter recession. The economy is now predicted to grow by 1.8 per cent in 2024.

13:47: Chancellor says the UK’s film and TV industry has now become Europe’s largest.

13:45: Jeremy Hunt claims wins for a Conservative economy, saying that since 2010 the UK has grown as fast as Germany’s and that the number of unemployed is now less than 1 million. He also claims victory on tax reductions for the poorest, with those earning up to £1,000 a month now paying no tax. This change has affected 4 million UK residents, he says.

13:43: Chancellor says UK government borrowing continues to decrease and “improving public finances”

13:41: For 12 months, fuel duty frozen and keeping the 5p cut on fuel prices, saving the average driver £100

13:39: Brexit Pubs Guarantee as Chancellor decreases duty on a pint but up to 11p.

13:38: Chancellor promises £100 million to support local charities in UK

13:36: The government will give £4 million to ensure prepayment metres charges will be brought into line with comparable direct debit charges.

He also promises a €63 million fund to keep leisure centres going despite increasing energy costs.

13:30: As Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt begins his Spring budget, he blames inflation on the UK’s recent strikes.