Charity meets fashion: Catwalk event to raise funds for charity in Marbella

By Betty Henderson • 15 March 2023 • 14:58

Organisers launch a poster for their charity fashion show which is set to showcase a range of dazzling pieces in Marbella. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Marbella

MARBELLA is preparing for an incredible night of fashion for charity at the Hermandad del Rocío de Marbella’s 20th annual Fashion Show set to take place on Saturday, March 18th at the Palacio de Ferias Adolfo Suárez.

The event will feature eight designers and shops, and after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, it’s sure to be an unforgettable return to the spotlight! Renowned designers including Pepita Cardeña, Flor de Canela, and Academia Isabel Cazorla will showcase their latest collections during the event. There will also be a raffle during the evening, with prizes generously donated by various local businesses.

Marbella Councillor for Events, Yolanda Marín, attended a launch event where she praised organisers from the Hermandad del Rocío de Marbella for their “great work and enthusiasm” in making preparations for the show.

Marín also encouraged locals and visitors to get involved in the popular event, which costs just €5 euros for admission. Tickets can be purchased at the Casa Hermandad on Calle Rafina, 3 or at the venue on the day before the show begins at 7pm. Funds raised will be donated to Caritas.