Comares to host international extravaganza with giant party celebrating cultural diversity

By Betty Henderson • 15 March 2023 • 13:17

People from across the world are preparing to come together in Comares over the weekend for a multicultural party. Photo credit: Strebe / Wikimedia Commons

COMARES is gearing up to host an exciting event for the international community on Saturday March 18. During the event the Axarquían village will be transformed into a cultural extravaganza, featuring a giant community paella and a variety of mouth-watering international dishes for visitors to indulge in.

The event promises to be a feast for the senses, with live music from the renowned local ska and reggae band, ‘Mentally Ska’d’. The band has gained a reputation for their high-energy performances and infectious beats, and they are sure to get the crowd moving with their signature blend of ska, reggae, and rock.

The festivities will kick off at 1pm at the Plaza Balcón de la Axarquía, a picturesque square overlooking the stunning Axarquia region. The square will be transformed into a bustling hub of activity, with vendors selling their wares and visitors sampling a variety of delicious dishes.

Representatives from the international community have been excitedly announcing their presence at the fair, with visitors from all over eager to celebrate together. The event is an opportunity to connect with people from all walks of life and celebrate diversity.