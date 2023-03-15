Cyclone Freddy broke THESE records and blows over off the southern African coast

By Sarah Newton-John • 15 March 2023 • 13:05

Cyclone Freddy caused many fatalities and much damage/Shutterstock Images

Tropical cyclone Freddy hit the coast of southern Africa for a second time over the weekend, bringing its total death toll to more than 225 people in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagasca, up from 190 reported on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

After killing hundreds and displacing thousands in the two southern African countries, Freddy is set to move away from land Wednesday, which should bring some relief.

The tropical cyclone Freddy formed on February 6 and is in remnants now, March 15, east over Mozambique where it is still causing rainfall.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs in Malawi also said in a statement that 707 people had been injured in the storm and 41 reported missing, as heavy rain continued to affect several parts of the southern African country.

The month-long storm has broken at least one record and could break two more, meteorologists say.

Cyclone Freddy´s path was unusual for cyclones in the past 20 years. Freddy developed off the coast of Australia, crossed the entire South Indian Ocean and travelled more than 8,000 km (4,970 miles) to make landfall in Madagascar and Mozambique in late February.

It then looped back and hit the coast of Mozambique again two weeks later, before moving inland to Malawi.

“No other tropical cyclones observed in this part of the world have taken such a path across the Indian Ocean in the past two decades,” said the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in an article.

Only four storms have crossed the southern Indian Ocean from east to west, with the last one in 2000, it said.

Freddy holds the record for most accumulated cyclone energy (ACE), a measure based on a storm’s wind strength over its lifetime, of any storm in the southern hemisphere and possibly worldwide.

Freddy has generated about as much accumulated cyclone energy as an average full North Atlantic hurricane season, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

By last week it was in second place for the most accumulated cyclone energy of any storm since 1980, with the record held by Hurricane and Typhoon Ioke in 2006.

Some estimates show that Freddy has since broken that record, with 86 ACE compared to Ioke’s 85 ACE.

Freddy may have broken the record for longest-lasting tropical cyclone on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Freddy first developed on Feb. 6 and made its second landfall on the coast of Mozambique on March 11, 34 days later.

However, experts still have to look at several factors, such as the fact that it weakened below tropical cyclone status at some points during that time, in order to determine whether it broke the record, the World Meteorological Organization said.

