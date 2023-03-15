Dogetti, The New Doge in The Meme Coin Space Competing with the likes of Dogecoin & Shiba Inu

By EWN • 15 March 2023 • 11:15

Dogetti – The ERC-20 Meme Token with the potential to shape the Meme Coin Space

Dogetti (DETI) is one of the latest cryptocurrencies to have entered the meme coin space with an invigorating Initial Coin Offer (ICO), ecosystem, and tokenomics. The project is dedicated to creating a sustainable and long-term project that will bring value to its community and create a coin that is owned and controlled by its community while generating wealth into the Decentralised Finance (DeFi) ecosystem and creating a sense of belonging and shared purpose among its holders, the “Dogetti Family”.

Powered by the Ethereum blockchain, the project has had its smart contract fully audited by SolidProof, Soken, Coinsult, and Solidarity Finance and has been validated as 100% secure.

Dogetti launched its presale in early February and is now in stage 2 and has so far raised $556,948 worth of DETI tokens. The presale will advance to stage 3 after it raises its target of $4 million presale tokens and will launch at the end of 5 stages.

A DETI token is priced at $0.00029 in stage 2, a 300% spike from its launch price of $0.00007. A DETI token will surge by a further 900% from its stage 1 price to $0.0007 in stage 5 when the currency launches live. And users have been gifted with a very limited offer that could earn them a 50% bonus on all DETI purchases by simply using the presale family code DON50.

The project’s ecosystem is its flagship feature which offers a 2% reflection protocol on all transactions. DogettiNFTs allow DETI users to adopt their digital companion, which can be used to buy, sell and trade other NFTs or swap it for other crypto or fiat. DogettiSwap can be used to trade any ERC-20 token with a 2% redistribution protocol among all Dogetti token holders, 2% is added to a charity wallet, and 2% is split between the liquidity and burn wallets. DogettiDAO is a tool that allows the DETI family to shape the project’s direction and earn rewards for their participation.

Dogetti has a total token supply of 100 billion in its tokenomics, with 75% redirected towards its presale, 10% for marketing, 10% for NFT exchanges, and 5% for development.

Dogecoin – The Doge forefather of the Meme Coin Space

Dogecoin (DOGE), created in 2013, is the first ever meme token to have been created in the cryptocurrency industry as a fun, light-hearted cryptocurrency. The open-source digital currency, which was created by Billy Markus, who is popularly known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, is based on the popular “doge” internet meme and has long attracted the likes of Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Dogecoin’s price had spiked by 4.76% in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.07247 at the back of a week that saw its price slump to a 30-day low of $0.06302. At the time of writing, Dogecoin held a market capitalisation of $9.6 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $482 million.

Shiba Inu – The Doge Alternative

Shiba Inu (SHIB), which was created in 2020, is a direct rival to Dogecoin and is often considered the “Dogecoin killer” after the prior’s popularity dipped in 2021, and several of its users switched to SHIB. Designed by an anonymous developer named Ryoshi, who created the meme token to be an alternative to Dogecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token with a decentralised exchange called ShibaSwap. Since its creation, Shiba Inu has also gained much of the attention of Elon Musk, which has caused its price to fluctuate similarly to Dogecoin.

Shiba Inu surged by 4.72% overnight to trade at $0.00001104 after a week of red trading, where its price nosedived to its 30-day of $0.000009728. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu held a market capitalisation of $6.06 billion with a 24-hour trading volume of $372 million while indicating a weekly upward movement of 0.50%.

