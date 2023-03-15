Europe´s bank index sees €120 billion evaporate in seven days

By Sarah Newton-John • 15 March 2023 • 13:44

Credit Suisse future in doubt/Shutterstock Images

Renewed unease gripped world markets on Wednesday as news that Credit Suisse‘s largest investor said it could not provide the Swiss bank with more financial assistance sent its shares and broader European shares sliding once more.

Signs of calm and stability in banking stocks, which have tanked in the past week, following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), soon paved way for renewed selling as Credit Suisse shares fell to record lows.

“The Credit Suisse share price is falling and government bonds are rallying on the back of that. Still very much driven by the perceived health of the banking sector, but this time in Europe,” said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING

Nouriel Roubini, the high-profile economist and chief economist of Roubini Macro Associated, said on Wednesday that a Credit Suisse failure would be like a “Lehman Brothers moment.”

Roubini in an interview on Bloomberg Television said the problem with Credit Suisse, which dropped over 20% to a fresh record low, is that it may be too big to fail but also could be too big to be saved, citing the smaller capacity of Switzerland. Under Swiss rules, Credit Suisse would see its bonds converted into equity in a “bail-in” process. Investors seeking safety should go to short-term bonds, TIPS, gold and other precious metals, he said.

Europe’s bank index has now seen more than €120 billion evaporate ($127.08 billion) since March 8. The index was last down 6.4% at 11.54 GMT Wednesday March 15. This dragged lower European shares 2.4% (.STOXX)

Markets are “spooked” by Credit Suisse headlines, said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank in London.

This has caused the share price fall and the surge in short dated German bonds but he did not think this would affect central bank decision making.

“For today Credit Suisse is the dish of the day but we don’t think this will be a longer lasting trend,” he said.

