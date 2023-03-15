Fiona Bruce´s colleague speaks out in defence of her critics and calls the whole thing ´rather sad´

By Sarah Newton-John • 15 March 2023 • 10:36

Fiona Bruce/Shutterstock Images

Nick Ross, 75, has spoken out in defence of his Crimewatch co-presenter Fiona Bruce, 58, condemning the ‘extraordinary amount of aggression’ from women towards Bruce after she was accused of trivialising domestic violence.

Ms Bruce was forced to step down as an ambassador for domestic abuse charity Refuge after she came under fire for intervening when Boris Johnson’s father Stanley was described as a ‘wifebeater’ on the BBC1’s Question Time programme last week.

Ross, who co-hosted Crimewatch with Ms Bruce for seven years, said it was ‘unfair’ to target the presenter when she was ‘merely trying to correct balance’ as he accused Women’s Aid chief executive Farah Nazeer of ‘throwing paraffin on the flames’.

As a social media storm whipped up, Ms Nazeer published a statement on Friday, the morning after the show, saying the charity was ‘shocked’ by Ms Bruce’s ‘harmful’ response as she has previously campaigned against domestic abuse with Women’s Aid and other charities.

Mr Ross told the Daily Mail: ‘It’s so unfair to attack a presenter who’s merely trying to correct balance.

Ms Bruce interrupted a debate when journalist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown said Stanley’s alleged history of violence was ‘on record’. Ms Bruce said: ‘I’m not disputing what you’re saying, but just so everyone knows what this is referring to, Stanley Johnson’s wife spoke to a journalist, Tom Bower, and she said that Stanley Johnson had broken her nose and that she’d ended up in hospital as a result.

‘Stanley Johnson has not commented publicly on that. Friends of his have said it did happen but it was a one-off.’

Carol Vorderman was among those criticising Ms Bruce and called for her to be ‘sacked’ from Question Time, or failing that, ‘whoever supposedly “ordered” her to say “his friends say it was a one-off”’.

Ms Alibhai-Brown said she felt ‘obliged to correct the misrepresentations and defend Bruce’ after she ‘unintentionally caused this furore’.

Ms Bruce said her words were ‘mischaracterised’ in a ‘social media storm’ and were not an expression of her own opinions.

She said she was ‘required to legally contextualise’ Ms Alibhai-Brown’s response.

The BBC said: ‘She was not expressing any personal opinion about the situation.’

Ross stated, ‘What’s so fascinating about this is nearly all the critics seem to be women attacking another woman with an extraordinary amount of aggression, and actually a woman who has been a long term advocate, a campaigner, against intimate violence. The whole thing strikes me as really rather sad.’

Ross said it is ‘acceptable and reasonable’ for those who have been affected by domestic abuse to feel angry, but that those in positions of responsibility should ‘recognise the difficult position’ that Ms Bruce was in.

‘[Fiona] will feel bruised and upset for months on end.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.