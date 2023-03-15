Firefighters of Marbella celebrate with an Open Day on Saturday, March 18

As usual, there will be different activities and, most excitingly, visitors will be able to ride in the fire vehicles.

The Open Day will begin at 10:00.AM until 13:30.PM in the park next to La Canada in Marbella.

As usual, different activities will be organised and those attending, among whom there are many children every year, will be able to see the fire brigade’s facilities and vehicles.

There will be a drawing competition and the exhibition is scheduled for 13:00 hours, after which the Open Day will conclude.

On 8 March, the firefighters celebrated the feast of their patron saint, San Juan de Dios, around which they usually organise this event to bring their work closer to the public.

