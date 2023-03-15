How Lockyourcrypto.com, Olympus DAO, and Yearn save your Cryptos from Cyberbullies?

By EWN • 15 March 2023 • 14:00

No crypto trader or investor would ever want to see their precious savings falling into the wrong hands. Cybercriminals are everywhere and are stronger than ever, especially ever since the global spread of Covid-19 forced people to operate from their residences. According to a recent report by Embroker, cybercrimes have skyrocketed by %600 in the aftermath of the worldwide pandemic.

Some of the biggest cybersecurity incidents on businesses, especially small and medium-sized ones, resulted in sizable financial losses, damage to brand image or reputation, loss of productivity, legal liabilities, and roadblocks in business continuity.

Fret no more because Lockyourcrypto.com, Yearn Finance, and Olympus DAO are here to save the day. These platforms are designed to provide enhanced security to crypto traders, thereby allowing them to stay in the market with their preferred digital assets for the long term.

In this article, we will discuss how Lockyourcrypto.com, Olympus DAO, and Yearn can help protect your crypto assets from the clutches of cyberbullies.

1. Provision of Top-Notch Security

Cybercrimes are a major threat to everything that is digitally available. It’s imperative for stakeholders to ensure the security of the ecosystem and everyone involved. Whether it is Lockyourcrypto.com, Olympus DAO, or Yearn Finance, advanced security measures are a luxury that must be afforded by one and all.

Some of the notable security features of these platforms include multi-layered authentication, encryption, and secure hardware storage. The availability of these features makes it difficult for cyberbullies to gain unauthorized access to your account and steal your assets.

The multi-layered authentication provides an extra membrane of security with the use of multiple steps or factors to verify the identity of users before they are granted access to the account. It typically involves a combination of information (password or PIN) that is only known to the original account user. It could also be a physical token or device to verify access. Moreover, these platforms also use exclusive tools like biometric data, including fingerprint or facial recognition, to make sure that access is granted to the right user.

Encryption converts a piece of information into a code or cipher to put a lid on any chances of unauthorized access. It generally protects sensitive information like private keys or passwords from cybercriminals.

These are all advanced-level security measures that work together to make it extremely difficult for cyberbullies to gain unauthorised access to your account or steal your assets.

Lockyourcrypto.com, Olympus DAO, and Yearn Finance use these security measures to provide their users with the peace of mind they need to confidently hold and trade crypto assets.

2. Secured in Physical Hardware Wallets

Both Lockyourcrypto.com and Yearn Finance use secure hardware wallets to store your crypto assets to offer an advanced level of security.

It means that the private keys of crypto users are stored and kept on a physical device that is never connected to the internet.

The hardware wallet must be physically connected to a computer or mobile device to access crypto assets.

It only means that it is next to an impossible task for a hacker to barge into your hardware wallet remotely.

Hardware wallets are physical devices that are known as one of the most secure ways. Cyberbullies can’t access them because they are kept offline and they will have to reach their location physically to compromise their access.

Hardware wallets store cryptocurrency private keys offline. Private keys are the secret codes that allow access to cryptocurrency assets.

When someone stores their private keys on a hardware wallet, they are never exposed to the internet, thereby making it extremely difficult for cybercriminals to access and steal them.

On the other hand, other platforms like exchanges or online wallets store crypto assets in a hot wallet, which is always connected to the internet and makes it more susceptible to hacking.

3. No Central Point of Control

One of the best features of these platforms is their decentralised nature, which keeps them free from any central point of control by a government authority or financial regulator. Olympus DAO is a prime example of a decentralised finance platform that offers fortified security.

Decentralisation means there is no central point of control, and transactions are verified and recorded by a network of nodes rather than a single entity. This is what makes them invincible against troublemakers.

Targeting specific accounts becomes more difficult than ever since there is no central point of control. On the contrary, with centralised platforms, hackers can target a single point of failure and potentially gain access to many user accounts. However, with decentralised platforms like Olympus DAO, there is no single point of failure, making it a tough world to survive for hackers.

4. Transparent to the Core

It goes without saying that transparency always adds to the reputation of any brand, service, or product.

The good news is that all three platforms offer transparency in their operations.

They allow users to keep an eye on their accounts and keep track of all their transactions.

Since they have real-time access to everything, they can identify and respond to any unauthorised activity in their accounts.

For instance, if and when a user detects an unauthorised transaction or suspicious activity on their account, they can report it to the platform’s customer support team immediately.

As mentioned above, transparency always adds to the trust and confidence levels between a brand and its customers.

By providing visibility into the platform’s operations and security measures, users can make informed decisions about which platform to trust with their assets.

5. Always a Step Ahead of Troublemakers

These platforms are always evolving with ever-changing requirements and challenges.

Cyberbullies are always at it with something new, so these platforms also have to work at the same pace.

Lockyourcrypto.com, Olympus DAO, and Yearn Finance always upgrade and update their security measures to stay a step ahead of bad elements.

It includes regular security audits, bug bounties, and updates to their security protocols.

Regular security audits are carried out by independent third-party firms to identify any loopholes or potential vulnerabilities in the platform’s security protocols.

These audits help these platforms to further beef up their security measures and stay guarded against potential attacks.

These platforms offer bug bounties to incentivise security researchers and hackers to identify and report any weaknesses in their systems.

They also keep their security protocols updated regularly to make sure they use only the latest and most-effective security measures.

Some of these measures include two-factor authentication, encryption, and secure hardware storage.

Key Takeaways

As an investor, it is one of your duties to protect your digital belongings from the clutches of cybercriminals.

The selection of the right platform holds the key here. Pick one of Lockyourcrypto.com, Yearn Finance, and Olympus DAO today and give your digital assets the protection they deserve.

These platforms offer advanced security measures, secure hardware wallets, decentralization, transparency, active communities, and continuous development to protect your assets from cyberbullies.

