Image of tar spillage in by the Guadalhorce riverbed in Malaga. Credit: [email protected]

A tar spillage next to the Guadalhorce riverbed in the city of Malaga is being investigated by environmental officers from the Junta de Andalucia.

Andalimpia reported on its social media networks that the person responsible for the tar spillage close to the Guadalhorce riverbed in Malaga had been located by Grupona.

In a post, it wrote: “We have just been informed by Gruprona that it has located the author of these spills that we denounced yesterday. Now it is necessary to remove these tar spills from Nature as soon as possible. Many thanks to this group of professionals for their great work”.

Nos acaban de comunicar de Gruprona que ha localizado al autor de estos vertidos que denunciamos ayer. Ahora falta retirar estos vertidos de alquitrán de la Naturaleza lo antes posible. Muchas gracias a este grupo de profesionales por su gran labor. pic.twitter.com/4dqWYDAdxS — AndaLimpia (@AndaLimpia) March 14, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, the organisation reported: “Fortunately, the cistern dumped near Los Chopos and the generated discharge have already been removed, as well as the contaminated land and without affecting the riverbed, according to what we have been told by the Territorial Delegation for the Environment. We appreciate that it has been resolved”.

Afortunadamente la cisterna arrojada cerca de Los Chopos y el vertido generado ya han sido retirados, así como la tierra contaminada y sin afectar al cauce del río, según nos comunican dede la Delegación Territorial de Medio Ambiente. Agradecemos que se haya solucionado. pic.twitter.com/2yJ3ASnApv — AndaLimpia (@AndaLimpia) March 14, 2023

As confirmed by sources of the Andalucian administration, environmental officers from the Junta de Andalucia have located a tar spill at a point very close to the Guadalhorce riverbed as it passes through Malaga city.

The spill was located near the Los Chopos neighbourhood of Campanillas and its origin is an old tank that someone abandoned weeks ago on a path very close to the Vado del Guadalhorce, a very busy spot for hikers and athletes located next to the hyper-roundabout.

According to laopinioindemalaga.es, the chassis number of the tank and other efforts have allowed the environment officers to identify its last owner. It was apparently abandoned and detected at the same point a few weeks ago, although this person has not yet been located.

The sources indicated that the spill occurred yesterday, Monday, March 13, and that the investigators attribute it to someone’s attempt to remove the tank, since the agents, alerted by some individuals, found it overturned. Why the container was not evacuated earlier despite the threat it posed to the environment is yet to be explained.

Images disseminated through social networks by Andalimpia, a Malaga association formed by volunteers committed to the environment, allowed the matter to come to light. The photos and videos posted online show how the cistern, in poor condition and lying at the top of a slope, poured the tar. Sources of the association indicated that the images they have were taken between Monday and today, Tuesday 14.

“Unforgivable attack on the environment. This happened this afternoon and 092 was immediately notified for complaint and investigation”, Andalimpia posted on Facebook.

“We hope that the authorities will soon find the offenders and be punished for this environmental crime. Once again, and so that these things don’t happen again, we ask for more surveillance, control and sanctions to all people who go against nature. Polluting the Environment is a crime and should be prosecuted as such”, they added.

