London Tube workers caught napping during rush hour! Underground bosses launch investigation

By James Orange • 15 March 2023 • 15:49

London transport staff nap- Image Daniel Vine Photography / Shutyterstock.com

SHOCKING images reveal Tube workers SLEEPING on the job during morning rush hour, putting passenger safety at risk.

London Transport bosses have launched an investigation into the incident at Tooting Bec station in south London after photos, obtained by Mail Online, showed staff fast asleep while on duty in the control room. These staff are responsible for passenger safety and emergency response.

This scandal comes as Tube workers go on strike over pensions, job losses, and contractual agreements, leading to service disruptions and misery for millions of the capital’s commuters. Commuters who witnessed the sleeping workers expressed their outrage as they struggle to cope with the strike.

Politicians are now calling on London mayor Sadiq Khan to take action and investigate the issue urgently. The images were taken on two different occasions, with passengers reporting that it is common to see staff sleeping on the job at the start of the early commute. The Office of Rail and Road has raised concerns about the competence of staff carrying out safety-critical tasks while asleep, adding to the risk of passenger safety.

“If something was to happen and Transport for London staff are asleep in the control room then how would they raise the alarm?” said one passenger.

‘Being in the control room is a very important job but staff sleeping when they’re meant to be at work is highly dangerous.”

‘This is not acceptable at a time when we’ve all been hugely impacted by the strikes.’

