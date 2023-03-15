Marbella organises the fourth edition of the Winter Swimming Crossing

The event will take place on Sunday, March 19, from 11.00 am and participants will cover a distance of two thousand metres.

The councillor for Sports Activities of San Pedro, Javier Merida, and the representative of the Resist 4 club, David Fernandez confirmed that around a hundred athletes have already registered to compete in the triangular swimming circuit.

The councillor highlighted “the progression that open water swimming is acquiring in the municipality.”

He also encouraged people to take part in the crossing, as there are still places available. If you would like to take advantage of the free registration head to the website www.dosalchip.com.

For his part, Fernandez indicated that “the distance is doable for swimmers of any level” and has also stressed that “in the municipality, there are very good conditions to practice this modality in the winter months”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.