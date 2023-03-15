Marbella to complete new animal shelter facilities, Triple A, before summer

The shelter will have 3,500 square metres of surface area, along with 1,500 square metres for parking, to ensure the welfare of up to 600 pets.

The mayoress, Angeles Munoz, emphasised that “Triple A is going to be provided with a decent facility.”

“It will have operating theatres, separate modules for dogs and cats and covered and open-air yards. The project will be adapted to the needs of the association.”

“The aim is to have the best infrastructure,” said the mayoress, who stressed that “the previous facilities will be radically turned around.”

“For years we have been working with a special interest in this project, which has been agreed upon with the association.

The mayoress recognised, “the indispensable work that Tripl-A and its volunteers carry out with pets that are lost, have no owner or are in a situation of neglect”.

The Town Hall has earmarked €1.5 million for the new facilities.

