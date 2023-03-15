Mass walkout in the UK today, Budget Day

By Sarah Newton-John • 15 March 2023 • 9:53

UK rail transport affected today/Shutterstock Images

Junior doctors, teachers, Tube drivers and others will walk out today along with other UK residents in hundreds of picket lines to be formed around the country amid continuing dissatisfaction with issues including pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

Teachers, university lecturers, civil servants, junior doctors, London Underground drivers and BBC journalists will form picket lines around the country to coincide with the Chancellor’s budget.

Commuters in London have been told there will be “little or no service” on the Tube because of disruption caused by a strike by members of Aslef and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union.

Members of the National Union of Journalists working at BBC Local across England will stage a 24-hour strike in a row over programme cuts.

While junior doctors in the British Medical Association will continue a three-day walkout they launched on Monday over pay.

Enough is Enough tweeted on Monday: “Today, more than 50,000 junior doctors begin a 72-hour strike. Why? Unbearable workloads and record waiting lists. Real pay down 26% since 2008. Pay now as low as £14.09 per hour. 79% considering leaving the profession.”

Public and Commercial Services union General Secretary Mark Serwotka warned the action is just the start of a series of strikes that could last until the end of the year.

“On budget day we’re asking Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to give our hard-working members a fair pay rise,” he said.

“We’ve been given a 2% pay rise when food inflation was 16% last week. 40,000 civil servants use food banks and 45,000 claim in-work benefits because they’re so poor.

“The government can stop these strikes today by putting money on the table for our members.”

He added: “Shamefully, ministers don’t seem interested in giving their own employees a fair pay rise to help them through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond.”

So far talks between unions and the government have done little to resolve many of the ongoing disputes, although some strikes, such as those by teachers, will only be held in England after progress was made in Wales and Scotland.

Mary Bousted and Kevin Courtney, joint general secretaries of the National Education Union, said: “We do not want to go on strike – we want to be in the classroom, teaching and supporting children and young people.

“It continues to be a regret that our members have to take strike action, but we know that parents and the public understand the gravity of the situation around school funding and teacher recruitment and retention.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.