More than a third of workers would quit their jobs if they were forced to return to the office full time, survey reveals

By James Orange • 15 March 2023 • 12:10

Homework Image: Olesya Kuznetsova/Shutterstock.com

Over a third of UK employees would quit their jobs if they had to return to the office full time, data from employment website LinkedIn reveals.

Demand for flexible working continues to rise but the number of advertised flexible or home-based roles fell for the tenth consecutive month in February, according to a report published by the recruitment website LinkedIn. Women are disproportionately affected by the push to return to the office, with more than half quitting or considering quitting due to a lack of flexibility.

This research comes as UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt prepares to deliver his budget, which will include major policy announcements designed to get more people back into the workforce. The Times reports that nearly two thirds of UK employees are considering changing jobs this year, with a fifth saying they would stay if flexible working patterns were available.

However, the youngest members of the UK workforce, Generation Z, are now less likely to apply for homeworking roles than previous generations. Industry bosses and entrepreneurs have also criticised the practice, claiming it undermines productivity and efficiency.

Billionaire entrepreneur Sir James Dyson wrote in 2022 that homeworking ‘kills’ businesses. ‘The Government ignores the fact that for many companies, especially creative businesses such as Dyson, this [homeworking] kills essential learning and collaboration, stunts development of our people, prevents access to vital equipment and laboratories, and undermines the security of our intellectual property.’

Real estate firm CBRE says empty office space in London has more than doubled over the past three years, and its head of research, David Inskip, suggests that a basic office set-up might put off staff, adding: ‘It has to be a high-quality built environment that draws you in.’

Ngaire Moyes, LinkedIn’s UK country manager and vice-president of communications, warns of the risks to businesses if they remove all flexible-working roles. She said: ‘The pandemic saw a revolution in how people work, and for the majority of businesses, the great experiment in remote working was more successful than anyone ever expected. We know that flexibility brings all sorts of benefits – including being a huge motivator for employees – meaning it’s crucial for employers to consider this when it comes to attracting top talent.’

Flexible working or homeworking helps parents, caregivers and employees with certain health conditions maintain greater autonomy and full-time working hours which they may not be able to manage in the office.

