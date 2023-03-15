Museo del Grabado host the “Cycle of Synapses and Herbariums” exhibition

A herbarium is a collection of dried plant specimens mounted on sheets of paper. The plants are usually collected in situ (e.g., where they were growing in nature), identified by experts, pressed, and then carefully mounted to archival paper in such a way that all major morphological characteristics are visible (i.e., both sides of the leaves and the floral structures).

The mounted plants are labelled with their proper scientific names, the name of the collector, and, usually, information about where they were collected and how they grew and general observations. The specimens are commonly filed in cases according to families and genera and are available for ready reference.

The synapse, is that small pocket of space between two cells, where they can pass messages to communicate. A single neuron may contain thousands of synapses. In fact, one type of neuron called the Purkinje cell, found in the brain’s cerebellum, may have as many as one hundred thousand synapses

The museum is located at Calle Hospital Bazan, s/n, 29601 Marbella.

For more information call (+34) 952 93 88 40.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.