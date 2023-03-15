Now an international team led by Stony Brook University palaeontologist Dr Andrew J. Moore, and including Prof. Paul Barret, Merit Researcher, from London’s Natural History Museum, has reported that a Late Jurassic Chinese sauropod known as Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum sported a 15-metre-long neck.

The revelation made by the National History Museum on Wednesday, March 15, comes as part of a paper that aims to document the diversity and evolutionary history of the family Mamenchisauridae, a group of particularly long-necked sauropod dinosaurs that roamed East Asia and possibly other parts of the world from the Middle Jurassic to the Early Cretaceous (approximately 174–114 million years ago).

Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum was discovered in approximately 162-million-year-old rocks from the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of northwest China in 1987 by the China–Canada Dinosaur Project team, for which it was named in 1993.

At approximately 15.1 meters, its neck was more than six times longer than the necks of giraffes and 1.5 times the length of a double-decker bus! This potentially makes it the longest neck of any animal to have ever existed.

For sauropods, the long neck was one of the keys to achieving large body size. To power such a large body, sauropods had to be efficient at gathering food, and that’s exactly what a long neck was built for. A sauropod could stand in one spot and graze the surrounding vegetation, conserving energy while taking in tons of food.

Having a long neck probably also allowed sauropods to shed excess body heat by increasing their surface area, much like the ears of elephants.

This lifestyle was exceptionally successful with the sauropod lineage appearing early in dinosaur evolutionary history and persisting until the final days of the Mesozoic, when an asteroid wiped out most of the dinosaurs, except for the relatives of modern birds.

The question of which sauropod had the longest neck is not a simple one to answer. The largest sauropods tend to be some of the most poorly known as it is very hard to completely bury such a large animal in sediment, the first stage required for fossilization. Poor preservation of these specimens and their closest relatives often makes estimates of their neck length speculative.

Although Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum is known only from a handful of bones from the neck and skull, the research team was able to reconstruct its evolutionary relationships and thus make comparisons to the unusually complete skeletons of its closest relatives.

This allowed them to conclude that Mamenchisaurus sinocanadorum had a neck approximately 15.1 meters long, the longest of any known sauropod.