New study links dry cleaning agent to Parkinson’s disease

The chemical TCE, which was widely used in various industries in the 1970’s and was later found to be carcinogenic is still used today as a dry cleaning agent. It is a colourless, non-flammable liquid that readily dissolves greases, waxes and tars. However, it has now been revealed that it could be driving the rise of Parkinson’s disease, the world’s fastest-growing brain condition.

A research team, including neurologists from the University of Rochester Medical Center in the US, has published a hypothesis paper in the Journal of Parkinson’s Disease detailing the widespread use of the chemical and evidence linking it to Parkinson’s disease. They also highlighted seven people, including a former NBA basketball player, a Navy captain, and a US senator, who developed the disease after working with the chemical or being exposed to it in the environment.

The association between TCE and Parkinson’s was first suggested over 50 years ago, and animal research has since shown that the substance readily penetrates the brain and body tissues and damages mitochondria, the energy-producing parts of cells. In animal research, TCE causes the selective loss of dopamine-producing nerve cells, a hallmark of Parkinson’s disease in humans.

The authors note that individuals who have worked directly with TCE are at an elevated risk of developing Parkinson’s disease. However, they warn that “millions more unknowingly encounter the chemical through outdoor air, contaminated groundwater and indoor air pollution.”

The authors propose measures to address the public health threat posed by TCE, including more research to better understand how TCE contributes to Parkinson’s and other diseases, more closely monitoring TCE levels in groundwater, drinking water, soil, and outdoor and indoor air, and an end to the use of these chemicals once and for all.