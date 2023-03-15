Record employment figures for the month of February in Marbella

This is the best figure in the historical series, which covers the last 21 years. As usual, employment is already dynamic in the municipality with the proximity of Easter and 1,523 contributions have been gained in addition to 65 self-employed workers.

After six consecutive months of declining employment in the municipality, as a result of the usual seasonality, in February Social Security enrolment increased again, in what will be the usual trend for Easter and the summer.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Social Security, there were 71,149 contributors in Marbella at the end of February, 1,523 more than in January (+2.18 per cent).

This is a rise that is in line with what was usual in recent years before the pandemic, although far from the significant increase last year with more than 4,000 new contributors.

If we take the year-on-year figure, there are 3,413 more than in the same month of 2022 and 10,453 more than in 2021.

