Reports of pro-Ukrainian group blowing up Nord Stream pipelines described as ‘total nonsense’ by Putin

By Chris King • 15 March 2023 • 1:45

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Shutterstock.com/ID1974

Russian President Vladimir Putin described as ‘total nonsense’ the recent reports claiming that a pro-Ukrainian group blew up the Nord Stream pipelines.

 

According to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, recent reports that a ‘pro-Ukrainian group’ was responsible for the Nord Stream sabotage are ‘total nonsense’.

Speaking in a television interview on Tuesday, March 14, he insisted that ‘only specialists’ could have carried out such a complex operation. ‘This also includes the support of a state that has the appropriate technology’, he continued.

‘The Europeans have lost a gene of independence, sovereignty and national interest. The more they hit them on their noses or the top of their heads the lower they bend and the broader they smile’, Putin added with a smirk.

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, posted video footage of Putin’s television interview on his Twitter profile @Gerashchenko_en, accompanied by his own subtitles.

It has been six months since the Nord Stream pipelines were blown up and it is still not clear who was responsible for the billions in damage. The Kremlin last week described the claims about Ukrainian involvement in last September’s explosions as part of a cover-up by the West.
Specifically, Putin did not want to comment on the authorship of the explosions. But you always have to question who might have an interest in it he suggested. ‘And who’s interested? In theory, the United States could have an interest in preventing Russian energy sources from entering the European market’, said the Kremlin chief.
Putin went on to claim that a Gazprom ship discovered evidence of the presence of another explosive device on the gas pipeline. This was at a location about 30km away from one of the explosion sites. Something was detected at the pipe junction that experts believed: ‘could be an antenna to receive a signal to detonate an explosive device’, he revealed, as reported by spiegel.de.

