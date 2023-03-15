Reports of pro-Ukrainian group blowing up Nord Stream pipelines described as ‘total nonsense’ by Putin

By Chris King • 15 March 2023 • 1:45
Image of Vladimir Putin.
Credit: Shutterstock.com/ID1974
According to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, recent reports that a ‘pro-Ukrainian group’ was responsible for the Nord Stream sabotage are ‘total nonsense’.
Speaking in a television interview on Tuesday, March 14, he insisted that ‘only specialists’ could have carried out such a complex operation. ‘This also includes the support of a state that has the appropriate technology’, he continued.
‘The Europeans have lost a gene of independence, sovereignty and national interest. The more they hit them on their noses or the top of their heads the lower they bend and the broader they smile’, Putin added with a smirk.
Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, posted video footage of Putin’s television interview on his Twitter profile @Gerashchenko_en, accompanied by his own subtitles.
Putin said that claims that the attack on Nord Stream was organized by some Ukrainian activists were nonsense. pic.twitter.com/KnFRrVBorj
— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 14, 2023
