Spain is the second most expensive place in the world for THIS important life event

By Sarah Newton-John • 15 March 2023 • 7:40

Marriages can be expensive in Spain/Shutterstock Images

Wedding celebrations in Spain have skyrocketed since the pandemic ended; it seems Spanish society sees celebrations and social conventions as more important than any budget, according to El Pais.

According to the Statista portal, getting married in Spain costs, on average, almost €22,000, being the second place behind the United States among the 14 analysed countries that spends the most cash when going to the altar.

Countries like France (€16,500), England (almost €18,000), Italy (third on the list with €21,000) or Canada (€20,500), may surpass Spain in almost all economic indicators and especially in average salary, but they lag behind when analyzing the collateral expenses of marriage.

Luis Ayuso Sánchez, professor of Sociology at the University of Granada, explains why the Spaniards spend passionately on weddings: Traditionally, the wedding served to strengthen the bonds we had with the family. “When two people got married, their family network expanded. That is why it was important that the whole town attend the wedding, that the whole world find out. It was a way of showing society the support network.

“In addition, in Spain, the support network has historically been fundamental, because the welfare state did not exist, and that was supplied by the family. This is very much within our culture and to a certain extent it continues to be maintained, as we have seen with the crisis, unemployment, the covid … The family continues to be very important. Hence the marriage ritual, which symbolized this relational support, remains strong in Spanish society.”

José Melo, vice president of sales at The Knot Worldwide (the company that owns the Bodas.net and Matrimonios.com platforms), concedes that weddings have become slightly more expensive. According to his own data, embodied in the Essential Wedding Book , the average price of a wedding in Spain has increased by about a thousand euros compared to 2019, standing at around 21,500 euros. Melo points to inflation and the tendency to have more spectacular weddings as possible factors for this increase.

“It is something that we also see in another of the latest trends in the bridal sector: wedding fests,” he explains: “It is about creating a wedding in the purest festival style with fireworks, sparklers, neon lights, music groups, tattoos, celebrations that usually last all weekend… and organizing all this is easier if you have a larger budget.”

