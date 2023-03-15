Spain’s Met Office predicts ‘temperature rollercoaster’ as mercury set to rise and fall ‘suddenly’ this week

By Sarah Newton-John • 15 March 2023 • 12:18

Spain´s changeable weather this week/Shutterstock Images

The arrival of two weather fronts will result in the maximum temperatures dropping across Spain after the summer-like temperatures last weekend.

In weather more typical of early June in Spain in recent days, this week sees the clouds and rain return, especially in the north.

Wednesday 15 will be sunny across most of Spain, but temperatures will drop a bit from what we had this weekend to more normal levels. It will stay fairly mild with maximums of around 17-20°C in the north and a few degrees higher in the south. In the Canaries it will be close to 30°C.

Rain from the Atlantic returns to Galicia Thursday 16 and will then sweep down the whole of mainland Spain we move into the weekend, Canary Islands will get wet too.

Friday 17 sees cloudy and much cooler temperatures across the country, with Valencia top of 19°C and Malaga top of 23°C, lower teens in the north.

