Time to compete declares Britain’s Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)

By Linda Hall • 15 March 2023 • 13:26

EV OUTPUT: Charging ahead (SMMT) said Photo credit Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders

BRITAIN’S government needs to help the UK’s car industry compete internationally in electric vehicle (EV) production.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) highlighted the fierce competition from other countries, as the US and European Union launch large-scale initiatives.

The SMMT warning came after reports that the Chinese car manufacturer BYD had ruled out Britain for its European production site.

Reduced energy costs, prompt funding for green technology projects and extended free trade agreements were some of the actions included in SMMT’s plans for encouraging EV production.

The trade body has launched a Green Automotive Transformation Strategy for the motor industry, calling for more openhanded subsidies and less red tape for proposed battery-production schemes.

Its plan would position the UK as one of the world’s most competitive locations for advanced automotive manufacturing, Hawes argued.

It was vital to react to the US’s $369 billion (€3.4 billon) Inflation Reduction Act and the European Union’s Green Deal Industrial Plan, both of which included measures boosting EV production.

Fully-electric and hybrid vehicles accounted for almost a third of all UK-built cars last year, worth £10 billion (€11.4 billion) in exports, the SMMT’s CEO said.

“Britain boasts a firm foundation of EV production, backed by low-carbon energy, outstanding research and development, plus a highly skilled and productive workforce,” Hawes declared.

“We must not squander these advantages,” he added. “As other parts of the world turbocharge their support for the zero-emission transition, we must step up to compete in this global race.”

