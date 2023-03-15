Tourist dies in Spain as he fell from a bridge after being violently attacked and mugged  

By Imran Khan • 15 March 2023 • 20:09

A tourist has died after falling from a bridge in Spain, while he was being violently attacked and mugged.

According to Antenna3, the incident happened in Barcelona on the morning of Wednesday, March 15.

Mossos d’Esquadra said that the tourist who died was a Canadian national adding that his fall was most likely not accidental.

A statement after the incident by the police stated that “the fight occurred around 6-7 am in the San Martin district of Barcelona”.

They believe that the incident is related to a violent robbery as the tourist fell from a bridge on Ronda Litoral.

“When officers arrived at the scene, they found only the victim seriously injured and he was evacuated to hospital, where he died a few hours later”, the statement added.

The police now are investigating the case to clarify what happened during the incident, and are trying to confirm if the fight was due to a robbery.

Following the incident, access to the Barcelona ring road was also closed at exit 23, as the area was being investigated.

Just a few months ago, shopkeepers in the El Born and Ciutat Vella neighbourhoods of Barcelona reported that they were suffering from a severe wave of robberies.

Shops were robbed after suspects used manhole covers to break the windows and doors.

One of the owners of a shop said that “These thieves have entered seven or eight different shops with a 100 metre area”, as he explained the increase in the number of robberies.

