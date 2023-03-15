Commuters reminded to check before they travel ahead of Tube and national rail strikes TRAVEL MISERY

Customers are being advised to check before they travel as planned strike action by the RMT and ASLEF unions is expected to impact Tube services this week. Customers are advised to visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes for the latest information.

On Wednesday 15 March, London Underground RMT and ASLEF union members are planning to strike on the Tube network. There will be very little or no service expected on the Tube if this action goes ahead.

The Elizabeth line will operate with an amended timetable. Elizabeth line and London Overground services will be much busier than normal and queuing systems may be in place.

The London Overground, DLR and London Trams are expected to run as normal, but the closure of Tube stations may mean some services will be unable to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination.

Buses will run as normal but may also be busier than usual.

On the morning of Thursday 16 March, Tube and Elizabeth line services are expected to start much later than normal due to the previous day’s strike and could be disrupted throughout the morning. Customers are advised to check before they travel.

On Thursday 16 March and Saturday 18 March, RMT union members from train operators are planning to strike on the national rail network.

An amended timetable will operate on the Elizabeth line with the rest of TfL services are expected to run as normal. Some DLR, Elizabeth line and London Overground, services may not be able to stop at all stations or run to their normal destination. TfL services are expected to be busier than normal.