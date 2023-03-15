Tributes pour in as What You Won’t Do For Love singer Bobby Caldwell passes away

Bobby’s wife, Mary Caldwell, confirmed the news on social media on Wednesday, March 15, tweeting: ” Bobby passed away here at home. I held him tight in my arms as he left us. I am forever heartbroken. Thanks to all of you for your many prayers over the years. He had been “FLOXED,” it took his health over the last 6 years and 2 months. Rest with God, my Love.”

From blue-eyed soul to pop, R&B and standards singer/songwriter, Bobby Caldwell was truly one of the most respected members of the music industry.

Bobby Caldwell’s live performances were always electrifying! Drawing from his vast repertoire of rousing R&B, intimate smooth jazz stylings, and big band songs,

As a singer, he had a successful career with numerous solo releases, which earned accolades far and wide.

His songwriting skills have earned hits not only for himself but also for well-known artists like Chicago, Boz Scaggs, Peter Cetera and Amy Grant, Neil Diamond and Al Jarreau.

Bobby’s timeless classic, “What You Won’t Do For Love” has been recorded and sampled by more than 100 artists, including rendition by Boys II Men. A sample of Bobby’s song “Open Your Eyes” appeared in the Grammy-nominated platinum rap hit “The Light” by Common.

All combined, Bobby’s songs and samples have contributed to over 40 million sales, while artists as diverse as Tupac Shakur, Michael Bolton, Roberta Flack, Go West, Vanessa Williams and Notorious B.I.G. have all paid tribute to the blue-eyed singer in the slouch hat.

