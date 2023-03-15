‘Whistleblower’ Chinese doctor Jian Yanyong who revealed Sars epidemic coverup dies aged 91

By Sarah Newton-John • 15 March 2023 • 9:10

Whistleblower doctor dies/Shutterstock Images

Jiang Yanyong, a former military surgeon who blew the whistle on Chinese authorities’ cover-up of the 2003 Sars epidemic, has died aged 91.

He died of pneumonia on Saturday in Beijing, family friends and Chinese-language media in Hong Kong reported.

Dr Jiang was praised for saving lives after writing a letter in the early stage of the Sars crisis which revealed officials were playing down the threat.

He endured house arrest at one point for his unwavering outspokenness.

Sars infected more than 8,000 people worldwide in 2003. Of these, 774 died, according to World Health Organization (WHO) figures.

Dr Jiang had been working in a Beijing hospital in April 2003, when he was alarmed to hear the Chinese health minister telling the public there were only a handful of cases of a new deadly respiratory disease.

The senior doctor said he knew more than 100 people had Sars—severe acute respiratory syndrome—in military hospital wards alone.

He sent a letter exposing the lies in the official narrative to Chinese state broadcasters, who ignored it. But the letter was then leaked to foreign media who published his account in full.

His revelations forced the Chinese government to admit it had provided false information, and spurred the WHO into action.

Strict containment measures were imposed overnight, which helped slow the spread of the virus.

His actions also led to the sacking of China’s health minister and Beijing’s mayor at the time.

“I felt I had to reveal what was happening, not just to save China, but to save the world,” he said about his actions.

Another whistleblowing Chinese doctor associated with the more recent Covid pandemic, Li Wenliang, died of the disease in February 2020 after alerting fellow medics to the disease that looked like Sars.

But he was told by police to “stop making false comments” and was investigated for “spreading rumours”.

He died after contracting Covid-19 while treating patients in Wuhan.

Dr Li was an eye doctor at a hospital in Wuhan – the central Chinese city where the first case of the coronavirus was detected at the end of 2019.

Freedom of speech is limited in China, where the government has promoted an official narrative hinged on its successful handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

China does routinely censor comments on social media.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.