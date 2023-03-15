Women are more sensitive to THIS everyday substance that we all need to watch for our health

By Sarah Newton-John • 15 March 2023 • 14:35
Salt crystals/Shutterstock Images
Salt sensitivity—where the body fails to excrete excess salt—is found in a new study published in Hypertension to be more common in women than men, so this will have implications for blood pressure control.
Symptoms of High Blood Pressure
Persistent high blood pressure can increase your risk of a number of serious and potentially life-threatening health conditions, such as:
According to Medical News Today, there are a number of factors increasing the risk of developing hypertension:
Salt comprises around 40% sodium ions and 60% chloride ions. We need a small amount of sodium, around 500mg (or a quarter teaspoon of salt) per day, to conduct nerve impulses, contract and relax muscles, and maintain the proper balance of water and minerals.
Globally, people consume an average of 9 to 12 grams of salt daily—around double the World Health Organization recommendation of 5 grams daily for cardiovascular health.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises increasing the fresh food in your diet to reduce salt intake, and if eating processed foods, look for those that have less than 600mg per serving.
Advice on lowering salt intake is valid for everyone, not just salt-sensitive women, as Dr. Belin de Chantemèle explained:
“People need to follow the recommendations of the American Heart Association regarding salt consumption. Currently, the average amount [of sodium] consumed per day is 3.4g when the AHA recommend 2.3g knowing that the ideal amount would be 1.5g.”
