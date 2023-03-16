A Charitable Evening for Turkey

By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 March 2023 • 11:06

ON Thursday March 23, at 7pm La Scala Marbella are hosting a charity evening to raise funds for the victims of the earthquake disaster in Turkey.

La Scala owner Tibbi and partner Michelle Mellett of Fabric Boutique decided they wanted to do something to help the people of Turkey after seeing coverage on TV of people who had lost their homes.

The first earthquake to hit turkey was on February 6 with a magnitude of a 7.8 the earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria, leaving detrimental impact and widespread damage throughout the country. As of March 2023, there have been more than 48,400 deaths confirmed in Turkey and is known as the deadliest earthquake in Turkey since the 26 Antioch earthquake, making it the deadliest natural disaster in its modern history.

It is estimated that at least two million people in turkey have lost their homes out of a nation of 85 million.

Jan told the EWN: “It’s a really worthwhile cause. People’s lives have been turned upside down and they do need your help.”

Organised by Operations Manager for Tibbi’s restaurant empire of La Pergola, El Figaro and La Scala, as well as local businesswoman and fundraiser Natalie Fantuzzi. The event will hold 80 guests and 60 tickets have already been sold.

Fundraising is necessary and what better way to do so with this must attend event, with a fantastic line-up of entertainment. You will be captivated by the Masquerade Duo, QUIKE NAVARRO HOUSE VIOLIN & Gary B. Poole, who will be performing throughout the evening.

The Chef has put together a fantastic 4 course menu and tickets will cost €75 with €25 going to charity. There will also be a raffle and silent auction with prizes from local businesses, including beauty prizes, a signed Liverpool shirt, and a voucher bundle for La Pergola, La Scala and El Figaro.

The event is in collaboration with the official aid department at Marbella town hall to ensure funds raised go where they are needed the most.

For reservations, please contact La Scala Marbella directly, they look forward to welcoming you and thank you for your support!

Call + 34 951 56 93 62 or email [email protected]

