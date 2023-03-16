BREAKING NEWS: Fire in Avenida de Ramon y Cajal

By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 March 2023 • 13:47

A fire has been reported at Avenida de Ramon y Cajal, in an apartment block several doors down from the Mercadona.

The Euro Weekly News were at the scene and talking to police. There are not any reports of casualties and there has not yet been a known cause for the fire.

Thomas Barnes, son of the owner of Anthony´s Antiques located next to the scene had tried to save someone from the burning apartment next door but unfortunately fire and smoke was too bad.

The police and fire brigade are currently at the scene.

We will keep this updated

