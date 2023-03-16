By Imran Khan • 16 March 2023 • 12:31

BREAKING: Several children injured after school bus catches fire on motorway in Spain

Fire in a school bus injures several children in Spain after it started on a motorway in Madrid´s municipality of La Cabrera

A fire inside a school bus has left several children injured in Spain after it started on the A-1 motorway in La Cabrera region of the Madrid Municipality.

A spokesperson for Emergencias Communidad de Madrid, cited by Europa Press said that the incident happened on Thursday, March 16 and some of the students suffered injuries while they were trying to escape the bus, as the blaze intensified.

“The emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 8.12 am and two fire brigades from the Community of Madrid fire brigade were sent to the scene, where they managed to control the fire”, said an official statement.

“Two fire brigades from the Community of Madrid fire brigade were sent on the scene and have shortly able to bring the fire under control”, it added.

Officials also stated that the incident could have ended in tragedy but was controlled without any serious consequences.

Drivers have now been asked to maintain caution while driving on the affected section of the motorway as the emergency services and Guardia Civil are still reportedly working on the scene.

