BREAKING: Shocking investigation in Spain finds human bones of missing businessman inside a well in Cuidad Real  

Police in Spain find human bones which have been identified as a local businessman who went missing in 2022 at a farm in Cuidad Real

A week after human remains were discovered inside a well in the Ciudad Real region of Spain, police have said that further investigations reveal they belong to a missing businessman.

According to official reports, the man identified as Juan Manuel Isla, was 59 years old when he went missing and was last seen on July 12, 2022.

As per EL Pais, his remains were found inside a well in Manzanares, near the town of Valdepeñas, which were then identified through a process of biological analysis.

A man names Antonio Caba who is locally referred to a “trafficker” in Manzanares, reportedly bought an unirrigated farm in Valdepeñas shortly before Isla’s disappearance.

A statement by the police said, “On Tuesday, investigators from the Guardia Civil’s Central Operations Unit (UCO) removed the remains of a human body from the bottom of a concrete well located on the property, which they suspected might belong to the missing man, as confirmed on Thursday”.

The investigations also suggest that Caba put the remains of Isla inside the well after he received a search warrant from the Juzgado de Instrucción number 2 of Manzanares, which is leading the investigation.

“He remained there, impassive, without saying a word, accompanied by his lawyer,” said a source from the investigation.

Sources also said that he did not declare anything after the human remains were recovered, when he was arrested accused of homicide, pending the forensic results.

