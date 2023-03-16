BREAKING: Woman tragically dies in Spain after MAJOR fire breaks inside house in Tarragona province  

By Imran Khan • 16 March 2023 • 15:55

Woman tragically dies in Spain after MAJOR fire breaks inside house in Tarragona province

Police in Spain are investigating the case after a woman was killed inside a house in the Albinyana region of Tarragona province

A woman has died after a major fire broke inside a detached house on Thursday, March 16, in Spain.

According to El Periodico, the incident happened during the morning in the region of Albinyana in Tarragona province.

Two other women have also been reportedly injured, as the emergency services stated that one of them has suffered “significant burns”.

The Catalan fire service Bombers de la Generalitat explained in a statement that they received a call at 7.24 am about the fire.

Una dona perd la vida en un incendi d'habitatge a Albinyana (Baix Penedès) 📎 Nota de premsa ⬇https://t.co/f7675C3nmp pic.twitter.com/GSdZdOjz4M — Bombers (@bomberscat) March 16, 2023

The statement added that during the call they had also been “alerted that there was at least one person trapped inside”.

Six teams of firemen were sent to the scene of the incident, where they first managed to evacuate one of the women who had sustained severe burns.

Official said that after the woman was evacuated, they started searching for other victims when the body of the deceased woman was discovered.

The Sistema d’Emergències Mèdiques (SEM) also attended to a third person with minor burns to his hands.

As per local reports, the man was trying to get the victims out of the house before the fire brigade arrived.

“The fire was extinguished at 7.54 am and the firefighters ventilated the smoke from the house – which only had a ground floor – and checked the building for damage”, said an official statement.

Mossos d’Esquadra are now investigating the case, to better understand the cause of the fire.

