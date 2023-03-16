Cause of death revealed for woman who tragically died on turbulent flight

By Sarah Newton-John • 16 March 2023 • 9:21

Plane turbulence/Shutterstock Images

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in the US has released the cause of death for a woman who died after a turbulent flight diverted to Bradley Airport on March 3.

The Bombardier executive jet was heading from Keene, New Hampshire to Leesburg, Virginia when it experienced severe turbulence shortly after takeoff.

It was diverted to Bradley Airport, where it was met by emergency crews and state police.

The woman tragically died of blunt injuries to the head, neck, body, and extremities, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The woman, identified as 55-year-old Dana Hyde, DOB 08/12/1967,of Cabin John, Maryland, was rushed to the Saint Francis Medical Center, in Hartford, Connecticut, where she later died.

Hyde was a passenger on the plane, according to state police.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a news release that it is looking at a “reported trim issue,” a reference to adjustments that are made to an airplane’s control surfaces to ensure it is stable and level in flight.

The NTSB expects to have a preliminary report on the incident in the next week or two.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.