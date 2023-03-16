Costa del Sol weather like THIS until April

By Sarah Newton-John • 16 March 2023 • 11:02
Sunny days to continue/Shutterstock Images
Thursday 23 March sees the chance of a shower, but the next two weeks in March are forecast to be dry, with overnight minimums in the mid-teens.
The region lives up to its name and receives 325 days of sunshine in the year. In summer, this is 11 hours of daily sunshine.
Monday March 20 sees the official beginning of Spain´s Spring, which lasts until June 21 when Summer takes over.
