Costa del Sol weather like THIS until April

16 March 2023

Sunny days to continue/Shutterstock Images

Weather predictions see the Costa del Sol dry and mostly sunny with an average maximum of 22° C until the end of March, stepping down in temperature from the summer heat last weekend in the region.

Thursday 23 March sees the chance of a shower, but the next two weeks in March are forecast to be dry, with overnight minimums in the mid-teens.

The region lives up to its name and receives 325 days of sunshine in the year. In summer, this is 11 hours of daily sunshine.

Monday March 20 sees the official beginning of Spain´s Spring, which lasts until June 21 when Summer takes over.

