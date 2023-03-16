Crypto News: Big Eyes Coin woos with 300% extra free Loot Boxes; Binance halts pounds transfer and Ethereum-based NFTs drop by 37%

By EWN • 16 March 2023 • 11:30

It’s been a busy month for the cryptocurrency industry, from crypto-friendly banks collapsing to crypto exchanges in a battle with regulators. The market has definitely taken a hit from the many headlines, but not all coins felt the effect.

Meanwhile, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) continues to experience huge success with its presale, even as it embarks on its biggest incentive ever.

BIG’s Biggest Offer To Date

Imagine you were given the keys to a bank’s vault. That’s what Big Eyes Coin is doing but to its own vault. With the launch of Vault Pin 300, the cat crew community can access up to 300% extra Loot Boxes from the previous vault pin!

The previous Vault Pin 819, which is still live, gave investors free Loot Boxes—boxes that give a random amount of BIG tokens. Now, you get triple the loot when you spend over $100 on the tokens or loot boxes.

Of course, like the saying “all good things must come to an end,” this offer will only last for a very limited time. It might be worth taking full advantage of it sooner than later.

With about $31.5 million raised for the project, there are still three more phases to go before the currency launches on the Uniswap platform. Despite the currency being close to launch, there are still many opportunities for investors to improve their fortune thanks to the presale’s Vault Pin.

Binance halts deposits and withdrawals in pounds

Recently, Binance stopped accepting deposits and withdrawals in the UK a month after stopping dollar transactions. The customers of Binance will be impacted by this decision from May 22, according to a representative from Binance. The decision comes from Paysafe, Binance’s transfer partner, for settling transactions in Sterling. The news came out on Monday this week.

Binance, which has more than 128 million users, was unable to disclose the actual number of users the change may impact. The firm claims to be seeking an “alternative solution” for sterling transactions.

NFT Sales decline with Ethereum leading the pack

Sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have decreased by 32.32% during the previous seven days compared to last week after a big increase in February. Ethereum accounted for $148.56 million of the $186.20 million in NFT sales settled this week, which came from 19 different blockchains.

NFT sales totalled $186.20 million over the last seven days with 760,857 purchasers. Even though there were 55.41% more purchasers last week than the week before, there were 32.32% fewer sales and 91% fewer NFT transactions.

With a market share of $148.56 million, or 79.78%, Ethereum prevailed. However, sales of ETH-based NFTs fell by 37.78% from the previous week. The only silver lining was Solana. Its NFT sales grew by 12.93% to reach $17 million, while Polygon posted sales of just over $6 million, down 17.34% from the prior week.

