DAI (DAI) Token hits Bullish $0.994 and Avalanche (AVAX) Rallies While TMS Network (TMSN) Token Presale Gains Ground

The crypto market is looking strong in March. Projects like DAI (DAI) and TMS Network (TMSN) have hit new highs, while Avalanche (AVAX) has increase in value by over 7% in the last five days. As many investors anticipate additional price increases in the next few weeks, investors are looking to capitalise and build their portfolios.

Will Avalanche (AVAX) Hit $30 In 2023?

Avalanche (AVAX) has been one of the best performing cryptocurrencies of 2023. In January, Avalanche (AVAX) increased in value from $10.89 to over $21, doubling in less than thirty days. The value of Avalanche (AVAX) since decreased during recent market corrections, however trading volume has remained high.

In the past five days, Avalanche (AVAX) has increased in price by 7.44% to $15.72, with daily trading volume hitting over $425 million. This has created much anticipation around Avalanche (AVAX), with some analysts suggesting that Avalanche (AVAX) could hit $30 before the end of the year.

Founded by Ava Labs, Avalanche (AVAX) is one of the best funded crypto projects in the market. Since it was first founded, Avalanche (AVAX) has raised over $500 million in funding, which has been used to push Avalanche (AVAX) to become the third largest blockchain in the world. Although Avalanche (AVAX) is commonly overlooked by its competitors, it’s possible that Avalanche (AVAX) could be the crypto everyone’s buying in the next few years.

DAI Token remains stable during market turbulence

DAI (DAI) is an Ethereum based stablecoin designed around security. The project is completely decentralised, and fully managed by its community who vote on upcoming policies and the future of the project.

Unlike many stablecoins which have failed in the past, DAI (DAI) is backed by several assets, meaning it can’t fail as a result of one asset collapsing. To do this, DAI (DAI) uses a smart contract called a Collateralised Debt Position (CPD). This limits the volatility of DAI (DAI) and prevents it from failing if one of its assets collapses.

Despite general market turbulence over the past five days, DAI (DAI) has remained at $1, which is a testament of its value and potential to become a leading stablecoin.

TMS Network (TMSN) Looks to become a leading trading platform

TMS Network (TMSN) is an innovative new DeFi project that’s combined the best of trading in a single platform. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, TMS Network (TMSN) lets investors trade assets without many of the loopholes associated with traditional trading. Investors using TMS Network (TMSN) can buy from over 500 cryptocurrencies, stocks, forex and more without ever needing to make an account. Instead, they can connect their wallets and get started.

For investors who are new to the market, TMS Network (TMSN) offers a range of tools to help them kick start their trading journey. This includes an exclusive TMS Network (TMSN) education platform where investors can learn everything from the basics of trading to more advanced strategies.

Social trading is also an extremely important aspect of the TMS Network (TMSN) ecosystem. Investors can study and learn from top traders in their industry, while experts can build a community of investors.

Having already raised $3.5 million during its presale, TMS Network (TMSN) is expected to become one of the top crypto pre-sales in 2023.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido