Drunk woman on Ryanair flight allegedly ‘sexually assaulted’ steward before attacking police officers while travelling from Spain to UK  

By Imran Khan • 16 March 2023 • 13:21

Drunk woman on Ryanair flight allegedly ‘sexually assaulted’ steward before attacking police officers while travelling from Spain to the UK Image: Vytautas-Kielaitis Shutterstock.com

A woman reportedly got drunk onboard the Ryanair flight and allegedly tried to kiss a Ryanair steward and pinched his bottom before she attacked police officers

A 32-year-old woman allegedly tried to kiss a Ryanair steward and pinched his bottom, after getting drunk on a flight from Spain to the UK.

Jessica Horne was onboard a flight from Fuerteventura to Manchester, when these incidents happened, as per Mail Online.

A hearing of her case held at the Wigan Magistrates’ Court revealed that she became ‘loud’ and also started creating ‘issues’ for other passengers, as well as her partner.

After allegedly sexually abusing the Ryanair steward, she then verbally abused him, the magistrates were informed.

Then after landing in Manchester, she met two police officers, with whom she became aggressive.

“Horne was abusive and kicked out, leaving one with a small cut above his eye”, said Jane Deakin, the prosecutor for the case.

Following her appearance in the court, she has pleaded guilty to “charges of being drunk on an aircraft and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker”.

However, she has so far denied charges of sexual assault and using “aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour”.

She will now face a trial at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court on April 19 on those charges.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.