England squad for Euro 2024 to be announced today—without Everton´s Conor Coady

By Sarah Newton-John • 16 March 2023 • 14:06

Conor Coady in Qatar/Shutterstock Images

Conor Coady is set to lose his place in the England squad today as Gareth Southgate prepares to name his squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

Coady had been a regular in Southgate’s squad in recent years, named in the Euro 2020 and Works Cup 2022 parties.

However he has lost his place in the Everton team and is now set to lose his England slot.

Sportsmail revealed on Wednesday that the Everton defender’s place was at risk – and it is understood Coady will not make the cut this afternoon.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is a strong contender to replace Coady.

England begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign this month with the first games since their defeat by France in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Gareth Southgate’s side play in Italy on 23 March, before a home match against Ukraine three days later.

The manager names his squad today with difficult decisions to make.

England lost 2-1 to France on 10 December in Qatar, with Southgate, who took the Three Lions to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the final of Euro 2020, saying he was “conflicted” on whether he should stay in charge of the national side.

But Southgate, 52, later said he would remain until the end of Euro 2024, which will take place next summer in Germany.

One fan commented: As an Everton fan I have been surprised at how average Coady is. Convinced he got in the England squad because he is a confident, nice guy who has leadership qualities in terms of personality but not ability.

