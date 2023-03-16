Enjoy Mother´s Day at Donkey Dream Land

By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 March 2023 • 10:01
Image credit: Donkey Dreamland
All funds raised will help Donkey Dreamland to continue rescuing donkeys in need. Celebrate this Mother’s Day with a difference! Wander around the sanctuary at your leisure, with volunteers on hand to guide you. Interact with the donkeys, plus have amazing homemade scones and cakes plus tea and/or cava. What a great way to celebrate UK Mother’s Day!
Starting at 1pm on Sunday March 19!
To find out more and to book your reservation go to www.donkeydreamland.com/events
