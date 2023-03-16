Enjoy Mother´s Day at Donkey Dream Land

By Euro Weekly News Media • 16 March 2023 • 10:01

Image credit: Donkey Dreamland

ENJOY Mother´s Day at Donkey Dreamland Mijas, celebrate in the tranquil atmosphere of Donkey Dreamland and spoil your mum with a traditional afternoon tea (with an adult twist of Cava instead of tea if preferred – or as well as) During the afternoon you will be introduced to Donkey Dreamlands adorable four-legged tribe.

All funds raised will help Donkey Dreamland to continue rescuing donkeys in need. Celebrate this Mother’s Day with a difference! Wander around the sanctuary at your leisure, with volunteers on hand to guide you. Interact with the donkeys, plus have amazing homemade scones and cakes plus tea and/or cava. What a great way to celebrate UK Mother’s Day!

Starting at 1pm on Sunday March 19!

To find out more and to book your reservation go to www.donkeydreamland.com/events

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.