16 March 2023

NOW is your chance! Let us know what you think, whether it be a suggestion or an opinion we love to hear from our readers. Here are our Euro Weekly News’ reader’s letters and opinions – Issue 1967

Re letter 9th March concerning theft of a shoulder bag.

As a resident of Spain for 35 years, 30 years as a CID officer in London and over 20 years working as a volunteer with the police in Fuengirola, assisting victims of crime, I know the crime rate is far lower here than in UK , and intentional violent crime against members of the public extremely low.

The letter I believe gives a false impression. She does not say she was deliberately physically attacked. From my experience, it appears the 80 year old lady was the victim of a bag snatch. However she had a good quality shoulder bag, the strap of which did not break when it was snatched. The lady was pulled over with the force involved, banged her head and suffered a broken shoulder. The injuries she suffered were clearly not intended, albeit sadly serious.

John Carrington (80 years old)

We have just spent a week on Mallorca and picked up the last two copies of Euro Weekly. Informative for the most part but horrified at the racialist tone of the Leapy Lee columns. Our ‘non-white ‘ friends were clearly upset at the tone and implications of his writing. Our friends, like their parents, were born in the UK. How can it be they are not “an example of what the majority of UK districts represent”. Do we all have to look ‘white’ to represent our country?

The disclaimer you print under his column feels disingenuous. Freedom of speech yes, but publishing overtly discriminatory views should have no place in a responsible publication. Sadly, it also demeans the UK community on Mallorca.

Joseph Williamson

Sunderland

Billy, Fuengirola, in a letter recently complained 70 years olds renewing their DLs will now be required to undergo medical test every two years.

It appears Billy does not know that from one´s very first application for a DL in Spain, every renewal and exchange of a licence, one has always been required to pass a psychophysical examination at a Driver Recognition Centre.

For those 70 and over the test is free. So no big deal to ensure we are safe to drive

Elaine Gonzales (83 year old driver)

Hi Leapy,

I read your recent column with a wry smile.I am a 6ft.former prop forward and no softie having been married to my lovely wife for 30 years.We still kiss numerous times a day and hold hands at all times while out and about.

She recognises what you said about the present range of over aggressive females.What really winds her up is the current tv advert fashion of the need for young females to have explained to them the intricacies of their periods and products for dealing with them and secondly the impression given that the menopause,like periods,never used to happen when she was young.How on earth did females manage back in their younger days?

What is the matter with young people today ?

Best wishes and keep going,

Paul Gidney

Hi team La Scala

On behalf of our table of ladies I would like to thank and congratulate all the team at La Scala for putting on such an excellent day yesterday. As usual the service we had from all your waiting staff was superb and the kitchen staff outdid themselves producing wonderful plates for so many diners.

We loved the decor and table gifts we received from Michel at Euro Weekly, and if you could please pass on our appreciation of such thoughtful words and flowers that would be great.

We enjoyed our little VIP booth and being able to see all what was happening around the room as well as having ringside seats for Johnny and the sax lady. It was particularly good to see all the beautiful clothes the models from Mapuchi Moda were wearing. A big thank you to Sara and her girls for adding hugely to the afternoon’s entertainment.

Finally to think enjoying ourselves so much could raise such a huge amount for Dementia Support was absolutely lovely to hear.

Thank you and Kind Regards

Jane Richardson

Dear Editor,

It is over 100 years since World War 1 which lasted from 1914 till 1918 and this trench warfare is now being re-enacted in Bakhmut.

To get an idea of this , just watch “ All Quiet on The Western Front “.

Absolutely horrific for all men there fighting for their country.

Putin has a lot to answer for !

Brian Johnston Benalmadena

Dear Editor,

I was appalled to read the letter from Unhappy, Torrevieja regarding the violence she was subjected to when her bag was stolen. Hopefully she is recovering physically, though it will have a lasting effect on her.

My husband had his bag stolen just over a month ago. It was a distraction theft and fortunately he was not injured but was shocked to be a victim after being so careful.

It would be interesting to know if anyone who has experienced this kind of theft has ever had any documents or personal possessions recovered.

Several friends and family members would also greatly appreciate the return of the Codeword in your newspaper!

Yours sincerely,

Glenda North

Ciudad Quesada

