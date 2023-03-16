Florida Governor Ron DeSantis invited to Ukraine after dismissing invasion as “territorial dispute”

By Betty Henderson • 16 March 2023 • 12:49

Ukrainian Minister for Defence, Oleg Nikolenko has invited Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to visit the conflict zone after he dismissed the Russian invasion as a “territorial dispute”. Photo credit: Ron DeSantis (via Facebook)

RUMOURED candidate for US Presidency, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been invited to visit Ukraine after dismissing the Russian invasion as a “territorial dispute”. The Republican’s comments signal a potential scaling back of aid to Ukraine should he become president.

The invitation extended to DeSantis follows a questionnaire he answered for Fox News, in which he stated that continued US support of Ukraine was not among the country’s “vital national interests”, released on Tuesday, March 14.

Ukrainian Defence Minister, Oleg Nikolenko expressed concern tweeting, “We invite him to visit Ukraine to get a deeper understanding of Russia’s full-scale invasion and the threats it poses to US interests.” He added that he was “sure” that as a former military officer DeSantis would be able to tell the difference between a “dispute” and a “war” if he was in a conflict zone.

DeSantis’ remarks resonate with those of former President Donald Trump, who expressed opposition to providing support for Kyiv and criticised the Biden administration’s handling of the war. However, many Republicans, including the party’s senior leadership in the Senate, have long said that defending Ukraine is in the best interests of the United States.