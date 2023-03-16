Investors Board The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) gravy train while Bullish rated Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Gala (GALA) prices plummet

By EWN • 16 March 2023 • 10:00

Are you looking for a hot coin that could surge in the next bull run to add to your investment portfolio. You have come to the right place, as our analysts believe they have found the perfect coin – Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Currently in Stage 10 of its presale experiencing a price appreciation of over 20x puts it on top, this project could be a market disruptor with tremendous long-term upside potential. But how will it compare to established coins like Enjin Coin (ENJ) and Gala (GALA). Let’s find out.

The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Startups may raise capital via the revolutionary Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform without being constrained by the drawbacks of traditional banking. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will be the first decentralised investment platform where investors may purchase equity-backed fractionalized NFTs for prices as low as $1! These tokens will represent actual financing rounds for Tier 1 startups needing funding.

Smart contracts for every NFT created via the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will have a special “Fill or Kill” capability. If a project doesn’t meet its financing goal within a certain period, this feature ensures the return of all funds.

The ORBN token, will allow owners to generate passive income through staking, governance, and discounts. This coin’s price is a mere $0.0877 right now, but don’t wait; as the presale progresses, so will its value, with many analysts predicting a $0.24 price by its conclusion.

Signing up for this presale now will undoubtedly result in enormous benefits, so follow the links below and do not miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity.

Enjin Coin (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) is the native coin of the Enjin platform which enables the real-world currency to be exchanged for in-game products developed on the Ethereum blockchain. The Enjin Coin (ENJ) also supports the value of NFTs in the Enjin ecosystem.

Recently, Binance added Enjin Coin (ENJ) to its Proof of Reserves list, causing its price to rise by 5% in a single day. However, it now appears that Enjin Coin (ENJ) has lost that momentum as it currently trades for $0.3409, down 2.56% in the past 24 hours.

With all technical indicators and moving averages showing red, a bearish sentiment can be seen for the Enjin Coin (ENJ). Experts believe Enjin Coin (ENJ) may see further price drops, reaching $0.28 before a reversal may happen. But, they also predict that a $1 valuation for Enjin Coin (ENJ) may not come anytime soon as it still lacks real-world utility.

Gala (GALA)

Gala (GALA) is a gaming ecosystem built on Ethereum that provides a distinctive method to play games and receive prizes. As a crypto, Gala (GALA) can be used to pay for any transaction costs in the ecosystem.

In recent developments, Ember Entertainment was acquired by Gala (GALA), and as a result, Ember’s games will be incorporated into this blockchain. Not only that, Gala (GALA) will be a partner in the upcoming Season 4 of HackaTRON. However, this positive news has not made the Gala (GALA) price rise as it has a value of $0.03053.

This is a 24-hour decrease of 7% for Gala (GALA), as its trading volume has also gone down by 30% in that same time. Analysts foresee Gala (GALA) continuing this downward movement as it drops to $0.02 as projects with more room for growth emerge daily.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido