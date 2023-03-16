Life expectancy figures show some good news

By Sarah Newton-John • 16 March 2023 • 8:49

We are all living longer/Shutterstock Images

According to Macrotrends, the current life expectancy for the World´s population in 2023 is 73.16 years, a 0.24% increase from 2022.

In the past two decades, humans can be expected to live six years longer.

In 2013 it was 70.88 years and in 2003 it was 67.05 years.

Spanish people are expected to live to 83.99 years, a 0.15 increase from 2022.

People in the United Kingdom are expected to live to 81.77 years, also an 0.15 increase from 2022.

Australian life expectancy is like Spain, at 83.94 years.

Nigerian life expectancy in 2023 is 55.65 years and Papua New Guinea´s life expectancy is 65.22 years, so the nation you are born in rules the average length of your life.

Life expectancy at a certain age is the mean additional number of years that a person of that age can expect to live, if subjected throughout the rest of his or her life to the current mortality conditions (age-specific probabilities of dying, i.e. the death rates observed for the current period)

This trend for longevity comes as welcome news to us all, and in other statistics the average global birth rate in 2021 was 18.1 babies per 1,000 total population. Twenty years ago it was 14.1 per 1,000 population.

Significant factors in life expectancy include gender, genetics, access to health care, hygiene, diet and nutrition, exercise, lifestyle, and crime rates. Evidence-based studies indicate that longevity is based on two major factors, genetics, and lifestyle choices.

Women continue to live longer than men. Scientists believe that estrogen in women combats conditions such as heart disease by helping reduce circulatory levels of harmful cholesterol. Women are also thought to have stronger immune systems than men.

Diet, sunshine, wine, walking, healthcare, friends, family, community are all reasons given for the longevity of Spaniards.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.